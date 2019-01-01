ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Prudential Financial, Inc. 4.125% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2060
(NYSE:PFH)
21.335
-0.055[-0.26%]
At close: Jun 1
21.41
0.0750[0.35%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT

Prudential Financial, Inc. 4.125% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2060 (NYSE:PFH), Dividends

Prudential Financial, Inc. 4.125% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2060 issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Prudential Financial, Inc. 4.125% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2060 generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

14.2%

Annual Dividend

$1.9062

Last Dividend

Aug 15, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Prudential Financial, Inc. 4.125% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2060 Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Prudential Financial, Inc. 4.125% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2060 (PFH) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Prudential Financial, Inc. 4.125% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2060. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.95 on September 1, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own Prudential Financial, Inc. 4.125% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2060 (PFH) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Prudential Financial, Inc. 4.125% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2060 (PFH). The last dividend payout was on September 1, 2018 and was $0.95

Q
How much per share is the next Prudential Financial, Inc. 4.125% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2060 (PFH) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Prudential Financial, Inc. 4.125% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2060 (PFH). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.95 on September 1, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for Prudential Financial, Inc. 4.125% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2060 (NYSE:PFH)?
A

Prudential Financial, Inc. 4.125% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2060 has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Prudential Financial, Inc. 4.125% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2060 (PFH) was $0.95 and was paid out next on September 1, 2018.

Browse dividends on all stocks.