There is no Press for this Ticker
PFO Global Inc is a US-based company which manufactures and delivers complete eyewear, prescription lenses and related services to the managed care insurance industry, which services the Medicaid and Medicare entitlement programs, independent eye care providers and accountable care organizations. The company distributes distortion-free polycarbonate lenses under the Resolution brand name. Its products include SmartCalc which is proprietary software used to manufacture fully digital lens designs; and smart eyewear Online Ordering System which is a business-to-business online ordering software system which allows eye care providers to provide all necessary information for each patient's eyewear package and use. All of the company's revenue comes from the United States.

PFO Global Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PFO Global (PFGBQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PFO Global (OTCEM: PFGBQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PFO Global's (PFGBQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PFO Global.

Q

What is the target price for PFO Global (PFGBQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PFO Global

Q

Current Stock Price for PFO Global (PFGBQ)?

A

The stock price for PFO Global (OTCEM: PFGBQ) is $0.0026 last updated Fri Jul 16 2021 19:50:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PFO Global (PFGBQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PFO Global.

Q

When is PFO Global (OTCEM:PFGBQ) reporting earnings?

A

PFO Global does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PFO Global (PFGBQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PFO Global.

Q

What sector and industry does PFO Global (PFGBQ) operate in?

A

PFO Global is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.