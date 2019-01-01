PFO Global Inc is a US-based company which manufactures and delivers complete eyewear, prescription lenses and related services to the managed care insurance industry, which services the Medicaid and Medicare entitlement programs, independent eye care providers and accountable care organizations. The company distributes distortion-free polycarbonate lenses under the Resolution brand name. Its products include SmartCalc which is proprietary software used to manufacture fully digital lens designs; and smart eyewear Online Ordering System which is a business-to-business online ordering software system which allows eye care providers to provide all necessary information for each patient's eyewear package and use. All of the company's revenue comes from the United States.