QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/7.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.1
Mkt Cap
3.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
89.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Pool Safe Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in manufacturing a product named Poolsafe. The PoolSafe functions as a multipurpose safe, beverage holder, and solar-powered charger for USB compatible devices including phones, cameras, and tablets.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Pool Safe Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pool Safe (PFFEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pool Safe (OTCPK: PFFEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pool Safe's (PFFEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pool Safe.

Q

What is the target price for Pool Safe (PFFEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pool Safe

Q

Current Stock Price for Pool Safe (PFFEF)?

A

The stock price for Pool Safe (OTCPK: PFFEF) is $0.0347 last updated Thu Dec 16 2021 17:06:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pool Safe (PFFEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pool Safe.

Q

When is Pool Safe (OTCPK:PFFEF) reporting earnings?

A

Pool Safe does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pool Safe (PFFEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pool Safe.

Q

What sector and industry does Pool Safe (PFFEF) operate in?

A

Pool Safe is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.