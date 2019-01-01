QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
14.98 - 21.29
Mkt Cap
126.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.85
Shares
6.8M
Outstanding
PFB Corp is Canadian based firm which is in the business of delivering products and solutions in the areas of manufacturing insulating building products made from expanded polystyrene materials. The company is operating in two business segments based on geographical location namely, Canada where it produces expanded polystyrene (EPS) products and structural insulating panels; and United States of America segment which includes production and sales of EPS, building systems, and structures, design services, and installations. The company possesses market recognition under the brand names, Advantage ICF System, Insulspan, Precision Craft Log and Timber Homes. Most of its revenue is earned through the Canadian market.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

PFB Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PFB (PFBOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PFB (OTC: PFBOF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are PFB's (PFBOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PFB.

Q

What is the target price for PFB (PFBOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PFB

Q

Current Stock Price for PFB (PFBOF)?

A

The stock price for PFB (OTC: PFBOF) is $18.58 last updated Mon Dec 20 2021 20:18:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PFB (PFBOF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on November 14, 2006.

Q

When is PFB (OTC:PFBOF) reporting earnings?

A

PFB does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PFB (PFBOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PFB.

Q

What sector and industry does PFB (PFBOF) operate in?

A

PFB is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.