PFB Corp is Canadian based firm which is in the business of delivering products and solutions in the areas of manufacturing insulating building products made from expanded polystyrene materials. The company is operating in two business segments based on geographical location namely, Canada where it produces expanded polystyrene (EPS) products and structural insulating panels; and United States of America segment which includes production and sales of EPS, building systems, and structures, design services, and installations. The company possesses market recognition under the brand names, Advantage ICF System, Insulspan, Precision Craft Log and Timber Homes. Most of its revenue is earned through the Canadian market.