Range
2.31 - 2.31
Vol / Avg.
1.5K/10.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.45 - 3
Mkt Cap
38.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.31
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
16.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Precision Optics Corp Inc is a US-based company which is engaged in designing, developing, and manufacturing advanced optical instruments. It manufactures medical products such as endoscopes and endocouplers which incorporate various optical technologies for use in a variety of minimally invasive surgical and diagnostic procedures. The company also produces endoscopes for various applications as well as designs and manufactures custom optical medical devices to satisfy customers' specific requirements. In addition, the company manufactures and sells components and assemblies specially designed for industrial and military use. The company earns the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Precision Optics Corp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Precision Optics Corp (PEYE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Precision Optics Corp (OTCQB: PEYE) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Precision Optics Corp's (PEYE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Precision Optics Corp.

Q

What is the target price for Precision Optics Corp (PEYE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Precision Optics Corp

Q

Current Stock Price for Precision Optics Corp (PEYE)?

A

The stock price for Precision Optics Corp (OTCQB: PEYE) is $2.31 last updated Today at 7:07:01 PM.

Q

Does Precision Optics Corp (PEYE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Precision Optics Corp.

Q

When is Precision Optics Corp (OTCQB:PEYE) reporting earnings?

A

Precision Optics Corp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Precision Optics Corp (PEYE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Precision Optics Corp.

Q

What sector and industry does Precision Optics Corp (PEYE) operate in?

A

Precision Optics Corp is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.