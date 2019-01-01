Precision Optics Corp Inc is a US-based company which is engaged in designing, developing, and manufacturing advanced optical instruments. It manufactures medical products such as endoscopes and endocouplers which incorporate various optical technologies for use in a variety of minimally invasive surgical and diagnostic procedures. The company also produces endoscopes for various applications as well as designs and manufactures custom optical medical devices to satisfy customers' specific requirements. In addition, the company manufactures and sells components and assemblies specially designed for industrial and military use. The company earns the majority of its revenue from the United States.