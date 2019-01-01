QQQ
PT Tempo Scan Pacific Tbk operates in the pharmaceutical business in Indonesia. It is engaged in the production of tablet/caplet, effervescent powders, liquid/syrup, cream and ointment and capsules dosage forms and markets body care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals segment, Personal Care and Cosmetics segment, and Distribution Services segment. The company caters to both Indonesian and international markets.

Tempo Scan Pacific Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tempo Scan Pacific (PEXXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tempo Scan Pacific (OTCEM: PEXXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tempo Scan Pacific's (PEXXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tempo Scan Pacific.

Q

What is the target price for Tempo Scan Pacific (PEXXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tempo Scan Pacific

Q

Current Stock Price for Tempo Scan Pacific (PEXXF)?

A

The stock price for Tempo Scan Pacific (OTCEM: PEXXF) is $0.09 last updated Tue Jan 04 2022 14:34:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tempo Scan Pacific (PEXXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tempo Scan Pacific.

Q

When is Tempo Scan Pacific (OTCEM:PEXXF) reporting earnings?

A

Tempo Scan Pacific does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tempo Scan Pacific (PEXXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tempo Scan Pacific.

Q

What sector and industry does Tempo Scan Pacific (PEXXF) operate in?

A

Tempo Scan Pacific is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.