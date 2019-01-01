ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
PTT E&P
(OTCPK:PEXNY)
9.72
00
At close: May 27
6.60
-3.1200[-32.10%]
After Hours: 9:22AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low6.11 - 9.72
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 2B
Vol / Avg.- / 0.6K
Mkt Cap19.3B
P/E17.53
50d Avg. Price8.96
Div / Yield0.3/3.10%
Payout Ratio51.96
EPS5.28
Total Float-

PTT E&P (OTC:PEXNY), Dividends

PTT E&P issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash PTT E&P generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Feb 13, 2013
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

PTT E&P Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next PTT E&P (PEXNY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for PTT E&P. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.18 on April 19, 2013.

Q
What date did I need to own PTT E&P (PEXNY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for PTT E&P (PEXNY). The last dividend payout was on April 19, 2013 and was $0.18

Q
How much per share is the next PTT E&P (PEXNY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for PTT E&P (PEXNY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.18 on April 19, 2013

Q
What is the dividend yield for PTT E&P (OTCPK:PEXNY)?
A

PTT E&P has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for PTT E&P (PEXNY) was $0.18 and was paid out next on April 19, 2013.

Browse dividends on all stocks.