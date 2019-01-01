|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Pacer US Export Leaders ETF (ARCA: PEXL) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Pacer US Export Leaders ETF.
There is no analysis for Pacer US Export Leaders ETF
The stock price for Pacer US Export Leaders ETF (ARCA: PEXL) is $40.74 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:19:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Pacer US Export Leaders ETF.
Pacer US Export Leaders ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Pacer US Export Leaders ETF.
Pacer US Export Leaders ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.