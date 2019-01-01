QQQ
Range
8.89 - 9.22
Vol / Avg.
9.2K/45.8K
Div / Yield
0.17/1.79%
52 Wk
6.14 - 11.88
Mkt Cap
5.2B
Payout Ratio
47.79
Open
8.89
P/E
6.02
EPS
1.03
Shares
563.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Vibra Energia SA is engaged in the marketing and distribution of fuel and lubricants. The company's operating segments includes Retail; Consumer Market; Aviation Market and Special Market. It generates maximum revenue from the Retail segment. The business activities of the company include distribution, transportation, distribution and trading of all energy forms, chemical products and asphalt, provision of related services, and importing and exporting related items.

Vibra Energia Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vibra Energia (PETRY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vibra Energia (OTCPK: PETRY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vibra Energia's (PETRY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vibra Energia.

Q

What is the target price for Vibra Energia (PETRY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vibra Energia

Q

Current Stock Price for Vibra Energia (PETRY)?

A

The stock price for Vibra Energia (OTCPK: PETRY) is $9.16 last updated Today at 8:45:56 PM.

Q

Does Vibra Energia (PETRY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vibra Energia.

Q

When is Vibra Energia (OTCPK:PETRY) reporting earnings?

A

Vibra Energia does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vibra Energia (PETRY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vibra Energia.

Q

What sector and industry does Vibra Energia (PETRY) operate in?

A

Vibra Energia is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.