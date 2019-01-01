Panoro Energy ASA is a Norway based exploration and production company principally engaged in the exploration of oil and gas. It holds production, development, and exploration assets in West Africa. The operating segments of the group are West Africa, North Africa, and Corporate. The West African segment holds the Dussafu license in Gabon. The North African holds the Sfax Offshore Exploration Permit, the Hammamet Offshore Exploration Permit, and TPS Assets.