There is no Press for this Ticker
Panoro Energy ASA is a Norway based exploration and production company principally engaged in the exploration of oil and gas. It holds production, development, and exploration assets in West Africa. The operating segments of the group are West Africa, North Africa, and Corporate. The West African segment holds the Dussafu license in Gabon. The North African holds the Sfax Offshore Exploration Permit, the Hammamet Offshore Exploration Permit, and TPS Assets.

Panoro Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Panoro Energy (PESAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Panoro Energy (OTCPK: PESAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Panoro Energy's (PESAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Panoro Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Panoro Energy (PESAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Panoro Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Panoro Energy (PESAF)?

A

The stock price for Panoro Energy (OTCPK: PESAF) is $2.41 last updated Fri Feb 26 2021 15:43:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Panoro Energy (PESAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Panoro Energy.

Q

When is Panoro Energy (OTCPK:PESAF) reporting earnings?

A

Panoro Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Panoro Energy (PESAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Panoro Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Panoro Energy (PESAF) operate in?

A

Panoro Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.