SandRidge Permian Trust holds a royalty interest in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. The properties of royalty interests are located in the greater Fuhrman-Mascho field, Texas that produces primarily oil from the Grayburg/San Andres formation in the Permian Basin. The other properties of the company include Initial Wells and nearly 856 additional wells which are drilled and perforated for completion.