Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/90.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.57
Mkt Cap
2.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.02
Shares
52.5M
Outstanding
SandRidge Permian Trust holds a royalty interest in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. The properties of royalty interests are located in the greater Fuhrman-Mascho field, Texas that produces primarily oil from the Grayburg/San Andres formation in the Permian Basin. The other properties of the company include Initial Wells and nearly 856 additional wells which are drilled and perforated for completion.

Analyst Ratings

SandRidge Permian Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SandRidge Permian (PERS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SandRidge Permian (OTC: PERS) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are SandRidge Permian's (PERS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SandRidge Permian.

Q

What is the target price for SandRidge Permian (PERS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SandRidge Permian

Q

Current Stock Price for SandRidge Permian (PERS)?

A

The stock price for SandRidge Permian (OTC: PERS) is $0.0431 last updated Mon Dec 20 2021 20:00:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SandRidge Permian (PERS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SandRidge Permian.

Q

When is SandRidge Permian (OTC:PERS) reporting earnings?

A

SandRidge Permian does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SandRidge Permian (PERS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SandRidge Permian.

Q

What sector and industry does SandRidge Permian (PERS) operate in?

A

SandRidge Permian is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.