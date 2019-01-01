ñol

Pure Energy Minerals
(OTCQB:PEMIF)
0.82
0.0188[2.35%]
At close: Jun 1
1.78
0.9600[117.07%]
After Hours: 8:48AM EDT
Day High/Low0.76 - 0.84
52 Week High/Low0.59 - 2.11
Open / Close0.76 / 0.82
Float / Outstanding- / 32.9M
Vol / Avg.5.3K / 44.1K
Mkt Cap27M
P/E272.74
50d Avg. Price0.96
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Pure Energy Minerals (OTC:PEMIF), Key Statistics

Pure Energy Minerals (OTC: PEMIF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
26.1M
Trailing P/E
272.74
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
575.32
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
66.68
Price / Book (mrq)
0.95
Price / EBITDA
330.6
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
322.49
Earnings Yield
0.37%
Price change 1 M
0.8
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
1.37
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
0.84
Tangible Book value per share
0.84
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
373.4K
Total Assets
35.4M
Total Liabilities
373.4K
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
100%
Net Margin
58.31%
EBIT Margin
58.42%
EBITDA Margin
58.42%
Operating Margin
23.63%