There is no Press for this Ticker
Pacific Energy & Mining Co is a Reno, Nevada based company that operates both midstream and upstream operations. Its operations include natural gas gathering systems, a natural gas processing plant and a Natural Gas transmission line.

Pacific Energy & Mining Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pacific Energy & Mining (PEMC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pacific Energy & Mining (OTCEM: PEMC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Pacific Energy & Mining's (PEMC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pacific Energy & Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Pacific Energy & Mining (PEMC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pacific Energy & Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for Pacific Energy & Mining (PEMC)?

A

The stock price for Pacific Energy & Mining (OTCEM: PEMC) is $0.0001 last updated Fri Jan 14 2022 14:36:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pacific Energy & Mining (PEMC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pacific Energy & Mining.

Q

When is Pacific Energy & Mining (OTCEM:PEMC) reporting earnings?

A

Pacific Energy & Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pacific Energy & Mining (PEMC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pacific Energy & Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Pacific Energy & Mining (PEMC) operate in?

A

Pacific Energy & Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.