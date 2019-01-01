ñol

Pennsylvania REIT
(NYSE:PEI)
Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Common Stock is expected to split Thursday, June 16, 2022 with a ratio of 1:15
0.3052
-0.0208[-6.38%]
At close: Jun 10
0.3299
0.0247[8.09%]
After Hours: 9:26AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low0.3 - 0.33
52 Week High/Low0.31 - 3.47
Open / Close0.32 / -
Float / Outstanding76.6M / 80.6M
Vol / Avg.923.4K / 554K
Mkt Cap24.6M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.49
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.49
Total Float76.6M

Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE:PEI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for Pennsylvania REIT

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

Premium Tools & Ideas
date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

Pennsylvania REIT Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Pennsylvania REIT (PEI)?
A

The latest price target for Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE: PEI) was reported by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey on April 24, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $1.00 expecting PEI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 227.65% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Pennsylvania REIT (PEI)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE: PEI) was provided by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, and Pennsylvania REIT maintained their sell rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Pennsylvania REIT (PEI)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Pennsylvania REIT, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Pennsylvania REIT was filed on April 24, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 24, 2021.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Pennsylvania REIT (PEI) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Pennsylvania REIT (PEI) rating was a maintained with a price target of $4.00 to $1.00. The current price Pennsylvania REIT (PEI) is trading at is $0.31, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

