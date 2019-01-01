Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE:PEI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Pennsylvania REIT
Pennsylvania REIT Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE: PEI) was reported by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey on April 24, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $1.00 expecting PEI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 227.65% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE: PEI) was provided by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, and Pennsylvania REIT maintained their sell rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Pennsylvania REIT, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Pennsylvania REIT was filed on April 24, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 24, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Pennsylvania REIT (PEI) rating was a maintained with a price target of $4.00 to $1.00. The current price Pennsylvania REIT (PEI) is trading at is $0.31, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
