Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi AS is one of the leading airlines in Turkey. It provides domestic and international routes, and focuses on providing high-frequency services on short- and medium-haul flights. Scheduled and chartered flights are offered, and the company generates additional revenues by providing ancillary services. In-flight beverages and food, excess baggage, reservation changes, seat selection, and other services are provided to customers at an extra charge. The company is managed as a single business unit, and resource-allocation decisions are based on the entire route network. Approximately half of total revenue is derived from international scheduled flights. Destinations across Europe make up the majority of international flights.