There is no Press for this Ticker
Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi AS is one of the leading airlines in Turkey. It provides domestic and international routes, and focuses on providing high-frequency services on short- and medium-haul flights. Scheduled and chartered flights are offered, and the company generates additional revenues by providing ancillary services. In-flight beverages and food, excess baggage, reservation changes, seat selection, and other services are provided to customers at an extra charge. The company is managed as a single business unit, and resource-allocation decisions are based on the entire route network. Approximately half of total revenue is derived from international scheduled flights. Destinations across Europe make up the majority of international flights.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target