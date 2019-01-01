|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Delfi (OTCPK: PEFDF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Delfi.
There is no analysis for Delfi
The stock price for Delfi (OTCPK: PEFDF) is $0.57 last updated Thu Jan 13 2022 17:50:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Delfi.
Delfi does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Delfi.
Delfi is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.