Phillips Edison (NASDAQ:PECO), Dividends

Phillips Edison issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Phillips Edison generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
Target’s next dividend was announced on May 5, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 14, 2022.
There are no upcoming dividends for Phillips Edison (PECO). The last dividend payout was on June 1, 2022 and was $0.09
There are no upcoming dividends for Phillips Edison (PECO). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.09 on June 1, 2022
The most current yield for Phillips Edison (PECO) is 3.09% and is payable next on July 1, 2022
Browse dividends on all stocks.