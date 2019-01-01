ñol

Phillips Edison
(NASDAQ:PECO)
33.52
-0.22[-0.65%]
At close: Jun 1
33.52
00
After Hours: 4:32PM EDT
Day High/Low32.82 - 34.29
52 Week High/Low7.16 - 36.35
Open / Close33.86 / 33.52
Float / Outstanding113.4M / 113.9M
Vol / Avg.1M / 1.9M
Mkt Cap3.8B
P/E141.23
50d Avg. Price34.13
Div / Yield1.08/3.20%
Payout Ratio439.52
EPS0.09
Total Float113.4M

Phillips Edison (NASDAQ:PECO), Dividends

Phillips Edison issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Phillips Edison generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.09%

Annual Dividend

$1.08

Last Dividend

May 16

Next Dividend

Jun 14
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Phillips Edison Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Phillips Edison (PECO) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 5, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 14, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Phillips Edison (PECO) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Phillips Edison (PECO). The last dividend payout was on June 1, 2022 and was $0.09

Q
How much per share is the next Phillips Edison (PECO) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Phillips Edison (PECO). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.09 on June 1, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Phillips Edison (NASDAQ:PECO)?
A

The most current yield for Phillips Edison (PECO) is 3.09% and is payable next on July 1, 2022

