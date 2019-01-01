ñol

Peoples Bancorp of NC
(NASDAQ:PEBK)
26.36
0.21[0.80%]
At close: Jun 1
29.00
2.6400[10.02%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low26.04 - 26.35
52 Week High/Low24.5 - 30
Open / Close26.2 / 26.24
Float / Outstanding4.6M / 5.7M
Vol / Avg.6.5K / 3.7K
Mkt Cap149.1M
P/E10.34
50d Avg. Price27.7
Div / Yield0.7/2.68%
Payout Ratio26.88
EPS0.63
Total Float4.6M

Peoples Bancorp of NC (NASDAQ:PEBK), Dividends

Peoples Bancorp of NC issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Peoples Bancorp of NC generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.77%

Annual Dividend

$0.72

Last Dividend

Jun 3
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Peoples Bancorp of NC Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Peoples Bancorp of NC (PEBK) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Peoples Bancorp of NC. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.18 on June 15, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Peoples Bancorp of NC (PEBK) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Peoples Bancorp of NC ($PEBK) will be on June 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Peoples Bancorp of NC (PEBK) shares by June 3, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Peoples Bancorp of NC (PEBK) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Peoples Bancorp of NC (PEBK) will be on June 2, 2022 and will be $0.18

Q
What is the dividend yield for Peoples Bancorp of NC (NASDAQ:PEBK)?
A

Peoples Bancorp of NC has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Peoples Bancorp of NC (PEBK) was $0.18 and was paid out next on June 15, 2022.

