Healthpeak Properties
(NYSE:PEAK)
29.36
-0.33[-1.11%]
At close: Jun 1
29.33
-0.0300[-0.10%]
After Hours: 4:37PM EDT
Day High/Low28.86 - 29.67
52 Week High/Low28.65 - 37.69
Open / Close29.64 / 29.33
Float / Outstanding324.5M / 539.6M
Vol / Avg.3M / 3.8M
Mkt Cap15.8B
P/E51.19
50d Avg. Price32.74
Div / Yield1.2/4.04%
Payout Ratio206.9
EPS0.13
Total Float324.5M

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK), Key Statistics

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE: PEAK) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
22.5B
Trailing P/E
51.19
Forward P/E
26.88
PE Ratio (TTM)
65.13
PEG Ratio (TTM)
1.51
Price / Sales (ttm)
8.26
Price / Book (mrq)
2.5
Price / EBITDA
13.61
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
19.09
Earnings Yield
1.95%
Price change 1 M
0.9
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.32
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
11.88
Tangible Book value per share
10.96
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
8.2B
Total Assets
15.3B
Total Liabilities
8.2B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.51
Gross Margin
58.42%
Net Margin
13.97%
EBIT Margin
22.33%
EBITDA Margin
58%
Operating Margin
17.97%