Healthpeak Properties
(NYSE:PEAK)
29.36
-0.33[-1.11%]
At close: Jun 1
29.33
-0.0300[-0.10%]
After Hours: 4:37PM EDT
Day High/Low28.86 - 29.67
52 Week High/Low28.65 - 37.69
Open / Close29.64 / 29.33
Float / Outstanding324.5M / 539.6M
Vol / Avg.3M / 3.8M
Mkt Cap15.8B
P/E51.19
50d Avg. Price32.74
Div / Yield1.2/4.04%
Payout Ratio206.9
EPS0.13
Total Float324.5M

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK), Dividends

Healthpeak Properties issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Healthpeak Properties generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.55%

Annual Dividend

$1.2

Last Dividend

May 9
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Healthpeak Properties Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Healthpeak Properties (PEAK) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Healthpeak Properties. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.30 on May 20, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Healthpeak Properties (PEAK) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Healthpeak Properties (PEAK). The last dividend payout was on May 20, 2022 and was $0.30

Q
How much per share is the next Healthpeak Properties (PEAK) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Healthpeak Properties (PEAK). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.30 on May 20, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK)?
A

Healthpeak Properties has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Healthpeak Properties (PEAK) was $0.30 and was paid out next on May 20, 2022.

