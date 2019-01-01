QQQ
PDX Partners Inc is the United States of America based company. It is a telecom company. Its business consists of marketing telecom products and acquiring other long-term growth assets.

PDX Partners Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PDX Partners (PDXP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PDX Partners (OTCEM: PDXP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are PDX Partners's (PDXP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PDX Partners.

Q

What is the target price for PDX Partners (PDXP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PDX Partners

Q

Current Stock Price for PDX Partners (PDXP)?

A

The stock price for PDX Partners (OTCEM: PDXP) is $0.0002 last updated Tue Sep 28 2021 15:50:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PDX Partners (PDXP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PDX Partners.

Q

When is PDX Partners (OTCEM:PDXP) reporting earnings?

A

PDX Partners does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PDX Partners (PDXP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PDX Partners.

Q

What sector and industry does PDX Partners (PDXP) operate in?

A

PDX Partners is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.