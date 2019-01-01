QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Preferred Dental Technologies Inc is a Canadian developer of a patented design of components used to create custom dental abutments. The principal business of the company is to advance development and commercialization of various evolutionary and disruptive technologies in the dental implant industry. The products of the company include Transmucosal Collar, Fixation Screw, Mounting Base, and Casting Cylinder.

Preferred Dental Tech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Preferred Dental Tech (PDTTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Preferred Dental Tech (OTCEM: PDTTF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Preferred Dental Tech's (PDTTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Preferred Dental Tech.

Q

What is the target price for Preferred Dental Tech (PDTTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Preferred Dental Tech

Q

Current Stock Price for Preferred Dental Tech (PDTTF)?

A

The stock price for Preferred Dental Tech (OTCEM: PDTTF) is $0.0003 last updated Thu Mar 11 2021 15:38:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Preferred Dental Tech (PDTTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Preferred Dental Tech.

Q

When is Preferred Dental Tech (OTCEM:PDTTF) reporting earnings?

A

Preferred Dental Tech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Preferred Dental Tech (PDTTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Preferred Dental Tech.

Q

What sector and industry does Preferred Dental Tech (PDTTF) operate in?

A

Preferred Dental Tech is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.