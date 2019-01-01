QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.09 - 0.15
Mkt Cap
143.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
1.1B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Paradise Entertainment Ltd is an investment holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, supply, and sales of electronic gaming systems and the provision of casino management services. The operating segment of the company is divided into two segments: Casino management services engaged in the provision of casino management services in Macau; and Gaming systems engaged in the development, sale and leasing of electronic gaming equipment and systems and royalty income. It generates the majority of its revenue from Casino Service.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Paradise Entertainment Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Paradise Entertainment (PDSSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Paradise Entertainment (OTCPK: PDSSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Paradise Entertainment's (PDSSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Paradise Entertainment.

Q

What is the target price for Paradise Entertainment (PDSSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Paradise Entertainment

Q

Current Stock Price for Paradise Entertainment (PDSSF)?

A

The stock price for Paradise Entertainment (OTCPK: PDSSF) is $0.1364 last updated Thu Feb 03 2022 15:24:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Paradise Entertainment (PDSSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Paradise Entertainment.

Q

When is Paradise Entertainment (OTCPK:PDSSF) reporting earnings?

A

Paradise Entertainment does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Paradise Entertainment (PDSSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Paradise Entertainment.

Q

What sector and industry does Paradise Entertainment (PDSSF) operate in?

A

Paradise Entertainment is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.