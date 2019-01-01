Paradise Entertainment Ltd is an investment holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, supply, and sales of electronic gaming systems and the provision of casino management services. The operating segment of the company is divided into two segments: Casino management services engaged in the provision of casino management services in Macau; and Gaming systems engaged in the development, sale and leasing of electronic gaming equipment and systems and royalty income. It generates the majority of its revenue from Casino Service.