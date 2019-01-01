ñol

QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Precision Drilling
(NYSE:PDS)
Why is it moving?
Shares of energy companies are trading higher amid a gain in the price of oil.
83.46
5.74[7.39%]
At close: Jun 1
83.46
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low78.62 - 84.25
52 Week High/Low28 - 85.29
Open / Close78.88 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 13.6M
Vol / Avg.121.5K / 83.2K
Mkt Cap1.1B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price72.18
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-3.25
Total Float-

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS), Key Statistics

Precision Drilling (NYSE: PDS) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
2B
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.19
Price / Book (mrq)
1.12
Price / EBITDA
7.67
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
14.91
Earnings Yield
-14.1%
Price change 1 M
1.08
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.04
Beta
2.24
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
69.38
Tangible Book value per share
68.06
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
1.5B
Total Assets
2.7B
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
4.02%
Net Margin
-9.26%
EBIT Margin
-5.31%
EBITDA Margin
18.8%
Operating Margin
-2.47%