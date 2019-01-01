Pernod Ricard SA ADR (OTC:PDRDY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Pernod Ricard SA ADR
The latest price target for Pernod Ricard SA ADR (OTC: PDRDY) was reported by JP Morgan on September 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting PDRDY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Pernod Ricard SA ADR (OTC: PDRDY) was provided by JP Morgan, and Pernod Ricard SA ADR upgraded their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Pernod Ricard SA ADR, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Pernod Ricard SA ADR was filed on September 9, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 9, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Pernod Ricard SA ADR (PDRDY) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Pernod Ricard SA ADR (PDRDY) is trading at is $47.12, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
