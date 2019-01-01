QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/27.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.5
Mkt Cap
155.7K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
6
EPS
0.01
Shares
5.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Presidential Realty Corp is operating as a real estate investment trust. The company is engaged in the ownership of the income-producing real estate. Presidential operates in a single business segment, Investments in real estate related assets.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Presidential Realty Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Presidential Realty (PDNLB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Presidential Realty (OTCPK: PDNLB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Presidential Realty's (PDNLB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Presidential Realty.

Q

What is the target price for Presidential Realty (PDNLB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Presidential Realty

Q

Current Stock Price for Presidential Realty (PDNLB)?

A

The stock price for Presidential Realty (OTCPK: PDNLB) is $0.03 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 14:56:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Presidential Realty (PDNLB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 28, 2011 to stockholders of record on November 29, 2011.

Q

When is Presidential Realty (OTCPK:PDNLB) reporting earnings?

A

Presidential Realty does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Presidential Realty (PDNLB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Presidential Realty.

Q

What sector and industry does Presidential Realty (PDNLB) operate in?

A

Presidential Realty is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.