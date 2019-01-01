Padini Holdings Bhd is a Malaysian investment holding company. The company and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in the retailing of the garments industry. The group has the following business segments: Investment holding; Apparel and footwear, and Management service. these companies are the strategic business units of the Group. Vincci Ladies' Specialties Centre Sdn. Bhd, Padini Corporation Sdn. Bhd, Seed Corporation Sdn. Bhd, Yee Fong Hung (Malaysia) Sendirian Berhad, and Miki House Children's Wear Sdn. Bhd. Other operating segments comprise management services and investment holding. The business of the group is predominantly operated in Malaysia.