Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
657.9M
Outstanding
Padini Holdings Bhd is a Malaysian investment holding company. The company and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in the retailing of the garments industry. The group has the following business segments: Investment holding; Apparel and footwear, and Management service. these companies are the strategic business units of the Group. Vincci Ladies' Specialties Centre Sdn. Bhd, Padini Corporation Sdn. Bhd, Seed Corporation Sdn. Bhd, Yee Fong Hung (Malaysia) Sendirian Berhad, and Miki House Children's Wear Sdn. Bhd. Other operating segments comprise management services and investment holding. The business of the group is predominantly operated in Malaysia.

Padini Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Padini Hldgs (PDNIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Padini Hldgs (OTCPK: PDNIF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Padini Hldgs's (PDNIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Padini Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Padini Hldgs (PDNIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Padini Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Padini Hldgs (PDNIF)?

A

The stock price for Padini Hldgs (OTCPK: PDNIF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Padini Hldgs (PDNIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Padini Hldgs.

Q

When is Padini Hldgs (OTCPK:PDNIF) reporting earnings?

A

Padini Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Padini Hldgs (PDNIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Padini Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Padini Hldgs (PDNIF) operate in?

A

Padini Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.