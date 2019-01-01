Bound And Beyond PCL, formerly Padaeng Industry PCL has structured around three businesses: PDI Energy; PDI Materials; and PDI Eco. The PDI Energy business group focuses on producing energy from renewable energy sources including solar, wind power, hydropower, biomass, and biogas. The PDI Materials business group aims to produce high-value-added materials from recycling activities. The PDI Eco business group focuses on providing environmental and waste management solutions for complex industrial waste. The company generates revenue from the sales of renewable energy.