Pendragon PLC sells leases and services used and new vehicles almost exclusively in the United Kingdom. Its operating segments include Car Store, which sells used vehicles; franchised motor, which sells and services vehicles in the U.K.; software, which licenses software to global automotive business users to make dealerships more efficient; and leasing, which provides fleet vehicles, contract hire for cars and vans, and fleet management software. Its franchised motor segment generates the most revenue for the company.