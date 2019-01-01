Delta Dunia Makmur (OTC:PDDPF), Quotes and News Summary

ñol

PT Delta Dunia Makmur Tbk is an Indonesia-based company engaged in the mining industry. It offers a range of services such as mining infrastructure development and construction, land clearing, removal of top soil, drilling and blasting, overburden removal, coal mining, hauling, reclamation and rehabilitation of mine sites. The customers of PT Delta are PT berau coal, PT adaro indonesia, PT kideco jaya agung and certain subsidiaries of PT bayan resources. Business activity of the firm is functioned through Indonesia which is also the sole revenue generation region.
Delta Dunia Makmur Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Delta Dunia Makmur (PDDPF) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Delta Dunia Makmur (OTCPK: PDDPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Delta Dunia Makmur's (PDDPF) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Delta Dunia Makmur.

Q
What is the target price for Delta Dunia Makmur (PDDPF) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Delta Dunia Makmur

Q
Current Stock Price for Delta Dunia Makmur (PDDPF)?
A

The stock price for Delta Dunia Makmur (OTCPK: PDDPF) is $ last updated January 1, 1970, 12:00 AM UTC.

Q
Does Delta Dunia Makmur (PDDPF) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Delta Dunia Makmur.

Q
When is Delta Dunia Makmur (OTCPK:PDDPF) reporting earnings?
A

Delta Dunia Makmur does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Delta Dunia Makmur (PDDPF) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Delta Dunia Makmur.

Q
What sector and industry does Delta Dunia Makmur (PDDPF) operate in?
A

Delta Dunia Makmur is in the Energy sector and Thermal Coal industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.