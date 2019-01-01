Delta Dunia Makmur (OTC:PDDPF), Quotes and News Summary

PT Delta Dunia Makmur Tbk is an Indonesia-based company engaged in the mining industry. It offers a range of services such as mining infrastructure development and construction, land clearing, removal of top soil, drilling and blasting, overburden removal, coal mining, hauling, reclamation and rehabilitation of mine sites. The customers of PT Delta are PT berau coal, PT adaro indonesia, PT kideco jaya agung and certain subsidiaries of PT bayan resources. Business activity of the firm is functioned through Indonesia which is also the sole revenue generation region.