Pure Cycle
(NASDAQ:PCYO)
11.34
0.04[0.35%]
At close: Jun 1
11.30
-0.0400[-0.35%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low11.07 - 11.48
52 Week High/Low9.68 - 16.55
Open / Close11.37 / 11.34
Float / Outstanding19.3M / 24M
Vol / Avg.116.6K / 95.9K
Mkt Cap271.7M
P/E56.5
50d Avg. Price11.14
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.07
Total Float19.3M

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO), Key Statistics

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ: PCYO) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
266.6M
Trailing P/E
56.5
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
56.5
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
16.6
Price / Book (mrq)
2.55
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
1.77%
Price change 1 M
1.08
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.53
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
4.44
Tangible Book value per share
4.09
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
7M
Total Assets
113.4M
Total Liabilities
7M
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.9
Gross Margin
67.69%
Net Margin
36.3%
EBIT Margin
47.28%
EBITDA Margin
56.9%
Operating Margin
32.33%