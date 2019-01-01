Park City Gr (NASDAQ:PCYG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Park City Gr
Park City Gr Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Park City Gr (NASDAQ: PCYG) was reported by DA Davidson on September 6, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for $15.00 expecting PCYG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 204.26% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Park City Gr (NASDAQ: PCYG) was provided by DA Davidson, and Park City Gr initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Park City Gr, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Park City Gr was filed on September 6, 2017 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 6, 2018.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Park City Gr (PCYG) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $15.00. The current price Park City Gr (PCYG) is trading at is $4.93, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
