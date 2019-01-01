Parsec Capital (NASDAQ:PCX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Parsec Capital
Parsec Capital Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Parsec Capital (NASDAQ: PCX) was reported by Stifel on July 10, 2012. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting PCX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Parsec Capital (NASDAQ: PCX) was provided by Stifel, and Parsec Capital their rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Parsec Capital, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Parsec Capital was filed on July 10, 2012 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 10, 2013.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Parsec Capital (PCX) rating was a with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Parsec Capital (PCX) is trading at is $10.07, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
