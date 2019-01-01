QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.38 - 0.38
Mkt Cap
1.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.1
Shares
4.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Bravern Ventures Ltd is a tropical hardwood timber development company. The company operates in Colombia and Canada.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Bravern Ventures Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Bravern Ventures (PCTZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bravern Ventures (OTCGM: PCTZF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Bravern Ventures's (PCTZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bravern Ventures.

Q

What is the target price for Bravern Ventures (PCTZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bravern Ventures

Q

Current Stock Price for Bravern Ventures (PCTZF)?

A

The stock price for Bravern Ventures (OTCGM: PCTZF) is $0.38351 last updated Fri Jun 18 2021 16:34:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bravern Ventures (PCTZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bravern Ventures.

Q

When is Bravern Ventures (OTCGM:PCTZF) reporting earnings?

A

Bravern Ventures does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bravern Ventures (PCTZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bravern Ventures.

Q

What sector and industry does Bravern Ventures (PCTZF) operate in?

A

Bravern Ventures is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.