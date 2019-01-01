PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for PCSB Financial
PCSB Financial Questions & Answers
The latest price target for PCSB Financial (NASDAQ: PCSB) was reported by Piper Sandler on September 28, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $14.50 expecting PCSB to fall to within 12 months (a possible -24.20% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for PCSB Financial (NASDAQ: PCSB) was provided by Piper Sandler, and PCSB Financial maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of PCSB Financial, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for PCSB Financial was filed on September 28, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 28, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest PCSB Financial (PCSB) rating was a maintained with a price target of $15.00 to $14.50. The current price PCSB Financial (PCSB) is trading at is $19.13, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
