ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
PCA
(OTCPK:PCRDF)
At close: Dec 31
13.6833
NaNNaN
After Hours: 7:20AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low13.68 - 14.84
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 20M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap-
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS41.73
Total Float-

PCA (OTC:PCRDF), Key Statistics

PCA (OTC: PCRDF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
75.9M
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
- -
Price / Book (mrq)
- -
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
- -
Price change 1 M
- -
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
- -
Tangible Book value per share
- -
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
10.4B
Total Assets
27.5B
Total Liabilities
10.4B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.76
Gross Margin
64.6%
Net Margin
23.15%
EBIT Margin
22.91%
EBITDA Margin
22.91%
Operating Margin
22.91%