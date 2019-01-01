QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Leeward Group Holdings Inc is a development stage company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, is engaged in the establishment of a customer service oriented security firm specializing in uniformed guard services and private investigations services.

Analyst Ratings

Leeward Group Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Leeward Group Holdings (PCPZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Leeward Group Holdings (OTCEM: PCPZ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Leeward Group Holdings's (PCPZ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Leeward Group Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Leeward Group Holdings (PCPZ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Leeward Group Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Leeward Group Holdings (PCPZ)?

A

The stock price for Leeward Group Holdings (OTCEM: PCPZ) is $0.01 last updated Tue Jul 20 2021 14:08:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Leeward Group Holdings (PCPZ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Leeward Group Holdings.

Q

When is Leeward Group Holdings (OTCEM:PCPZ) reporting earnings?

A

Leeward Group Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Leeward Group Holdings (PCPZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Leeward Group Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Leeward Group Holdings (PCPZ) operate in?

A

Leeward Group Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.