Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Points.com
Points.com Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Points.com (NASDAQ: PCOM) was reported by RBC Capital on May 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $25.00 expecting PCOM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1.30% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Points.com (NASDAQ: PCOM) was provided by RBC Capital, and Points.com downgraded their sector perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Points.com, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Points.com was filed on May 31, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 31, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Points.com (PCOM) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $25.00. The current price Points.com (PCOM) is trading at is $24.68, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.