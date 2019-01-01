ñol

Pico Far East Holdings
(OTCGM:PCOFF)
0.115
00
At close: May 25
0.1563
0.0413[35.91%]
After Hours: 6:53AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.1 - 0.18
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 1.2B
Vol / Avg.- / 347.2K
Mkt Cap142.4M
P/E8.17
50d Avg. Price0.12
Div / Yield0.01/5.55%
Payout Ratio22.62
EPS-
Total Float-

Pico Far East Holdings (OTC:PCOFF), Dividends

Pico Far East Holdings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Pico Far East Holdings generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Pico Far East Holdings Questions & Answers

When is the next Pico Far East Holdings (PCOFF) dividend?
There are no upcoming dividends for Pico Far East Holdings.

What date did I need to own Pico Far East Holdings (PCOFF) stock to get the latest dividend?
There are no upcoming dividends for Pico Far East Holdings.

How much per share is the next Pico Far East Holdings (PCOFF) dividend?
There are no upcoming dividends for Pico Far East Holdings.

What is the dividend yield for Pico Far East Holdings (OTCGM:PCOFF)?
There are no upcoming dividends for Pico Far East Holdings.

