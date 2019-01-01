ñol

Point of Care Nano-Tech
(OTCPK:PCNTD)
Point of Care Nano-Tech (OTC:PCNTD), Quotes and News Summary

Point of Care Nano-Tech (OTC: PCNTD)

There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Point of Care Nano-Technology Inc manufactures and develops saliva-based medical diagnosis products in the United States.
Read More

Point of Care Nano-Tech Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Point of Care Nano-Tech (PCNTD) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Point of Care Nano-Tech (OTCPK: PCNTD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Point of Care Nano-Tech's (PCNTD) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Point of Care Nano-Tech.

Q
What is the target price for Point of Care Nano-Tech (PCNTD) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Point of Care Nano-Tech

Q
Current Stock Price for Point of Care Nano-Tech (PCNTD)?
A

The stock price for Point of Care Nano-Tech (OTCPK: PCNTD) is $ last updated January 1, 1970, 12:00 AM UTC.

Q
Does Point of Care Nano-Tech (PCNTD) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Point of Care Nano-Tech.

Q
When is Point of Care Nano-Tech (OTCPK:PCNTD) reporting earnings?
A

Point of Care Nano-Tech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Point of Care Nano-Tech (PCNTD) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Point of Care Nano-Tech.

Q
What sector and industry does Point of Care Nano-Tech (PCNTD) operate in?
A

Point of Care Nano-Tech is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.