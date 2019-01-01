Paints and Chemical Industries Co is an Egypt-based company engaged in the manufacturing of paints, varnishes, industrial chemicals, printing inks, animal extracts and other related products. The product portfolio of the group consists of Decorative paints, Industrial paints, Printing inks and alkyd resin. The majority of income for the group is generated through the sale of products. It also exports all the products of paints to Libya, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Cyprus, Kenya, Sudan, and Equatorial Guinea.