Pacific Gas & Electric

PCGpEAMEX
$20.50
00.00%
At close: -
$17.01
-3.49-17.02%
After Hours: Aug 14, 4:20 PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Pacific Gas & Electric (AMEX:PCGpE) Stock, Dividends

Pacific Gas & Electric issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Pacific Gas & Electric generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co Dividend Overview

Pacific Gas & Electric Co currently pays a - dividend of - per year for a yield of 6.10%.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co's last ex-dividend date and next ex-dividend date are both unknown.

Key Highlights:

  • Annual Payout: -
  • Current Yield: 6.10%
  • Next Ex-Dividend Date: Unknown
  • Last Ex-Dividend Date: Unknown
  • Payments per Year: -
Dividend Yield (Forward)
6.10%

Dividends for Pacific Gas & Electric

FAQ

Q

When does Pacific Gas & Electric (PCGpE) pay its next dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pacific Gas & Electric.

Q

What date did I need to own Pacific Gas & Electric (PCGpE) stock to get the latest dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pacific Gas & Electric.

Q

How much per share is the next Pacific Gas & Electric (PCGpE) dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pacific Gas & Electric.

Q

What is the dividend yield for Pacific Gas & Electric (AMEX:PCGpE)?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pacific Gas & Electric.

Q

What was the announcement date for the next Pacific Gas & Electric (PCGpE) dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends announced for Pacific Gas & Electric

Q

Why is Pacific Gas & Electric (PCGpE) dividend considered high?

A

There is not enough data to provide an evaluation.

Q

Is Pacific Gas & Electric (PCGpE) a good dividend?

A

There is not enough data to provide an evaluation.

Q

Is the Pacific Gas & Electric (PCGpE) dividend sustainable?

A

There is not enough data to provide an evaluation.

