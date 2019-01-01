ñol

Pacific Basin Shipping
(OTCPK:PCFBY)
10.51
0.02[0.19%]
At close: Jun 1
10.20
-0.3100[-2.95%]
After Hours: 8:51AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low10.37 - 10.51
52 Week High/Low6.68 - 12.53
Open / Close10.37 / 10.51
Float / Outstanding- / 262.7M
Vol / Avg.0.3K / 3K
Mkt Cap2.8B
P/E3.33
50d Avg. Price10.38
Div / Yield1.43/13.66%
Payout Ratio11.43
EPS-
Total Float-

Pacific Basin Shipping (OTC:PCFBY), Dividends

Pacific Basin Shipping issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Pacific Basin Shipping generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Apr 24, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Pacific Basin Shipping Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Pacific Basin Shipping (PCFBY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pacific Basin Shipping. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.12 on May 25, 2012.

