Pacific Basin Shipping (OTC:PCFBY), Dividends

Pacific Basin Shipping issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Pacific Basin Shipping generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
There are no upcoming dividends for Pacific Basin Shipping. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.12 on May 25, 2012.
