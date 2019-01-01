ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Pacific Basin Shipping
(OTCPK:PCFBF)
0.5300
00
At close: May 31
0.4405
-0.0895[-16.89%]
After Hours: 6:43AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.37 - 0.62
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 5.3B
Vol / Avg.- / 3.6K
Mkt Cap2.8B
P/E3.37
50d Avg. Price0.52
Div / Yield0.07/13.49%
Payout Ratio11.43
EPS-
Total Float-

Pacific Basin Shipping (OTC:PCFBF), Dividends

Pacific Basin Shipping issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Pacific Basin Shipping generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Pacific Basin Shipping Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Pacific Basin Shipping (PCFBF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pacific Basin Shipping.

Q
What date did I need to own Pacific Basin Shipping (PCFBF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pacific Basin Shipping.

Q
How much per share is the next Pacific Basin Shipping (PCFBF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pacific Basin Shipping.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCPK:PCFBF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pacific Basin Shipping.

Browse dividends on all stocks.