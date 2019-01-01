Prospect Capital Corp 5.35% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser A (OTC:PCECP), Dividends

Prospect Capital Corp 5.35% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser A issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Prospect Capital Corp 5.35% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser A generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.