PC DEPOT CORPORATION by PC Depot Corp.
(OTCPK:PCDCF)
Open-Close-
Vol / Avg.0 / -Mkt Cap-
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range- - -

PC DEPOT CORPORATION by PC Depot Corp. Stock (OTC:PCDCF), Key Statistics

PC DEPOT CORPORATION by PC Depot Corp. Stock (OTC: PCDCF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
152.5M
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
- -
Price / Book (mrq)
- -
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
- -
Price change 1 M
- -
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
- -
Tangible Book value per share
- -
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
8.7B
Total Assets
35B
Total Liabilities
8.7B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.84
Gross Margin
59.18%
Net Margin
0.45%
EBIT Margin
1.02%
EBITDA Margin
3.98%
Operating Margin
1.7%

