Postmedia Network Canada Corp is a holding company. It operates through the Newsmedia segment. The company's business consists of news and information gathering and dissemination operations, with products offered in local, regional markets in Canada through print, web, tablet, and smartphone platforms, and digital media and online assets including the canada.com and canoe.com websites and each newspaper's online website. Its services include print and digital advertising; and circulation and subscription. It operates in a single segment being Newsmedia segment and revenue is derived mainly from print and digital advertising and subscription.