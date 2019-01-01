ñol

PetroChina Co (OTC:PCCYF), Key Statistics

PetroChina Co (OTC: PCCYF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
190.5B
Trailing P/E
6.1
Forward P/E
5.55
PE Ratio (TTM)
6.15
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.22
Price / Book (mrq)
0.48
Price / EBITDA
1.52
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
3.07
Earnings Yield
16.38%
Price change 1 M
1.11
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.02
Beta
1.47
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
1.07
Tangible Book value per share
1.01
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
1.2T
Total Assets
2.6T
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.23
Gross Margin
24.4%
Net Margin
2.32%
EBIT Margin
4.8%
EBITDA Margin
15.08%
Operating Margin
4.32%