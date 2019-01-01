ñol

Perception Capital Corp
(NASDAQ:PCCT)
10.03
0.01[0.10%]
At close: May 31
10.02
-0.0100[-0.10%]
After Hours: 5:26PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low9.82 - 10.04
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding23M / 28.8M
Vol / Avg.- / 110.1K
Mkt Cap288.4M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price10.02
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float23M

Perception Capital Corp (NASDAQ:PCCT), Dividends

Perception Capital Corp issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Perception Capital Corp generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Perception Capital Corp Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Perception Capital Corp (PCCT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Perception Capital Corp.

Q
What date did I need to own Perception Capital Corp (PCCT) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Perception Capital Corp.

Q
How much per share is the next Perception Capital Corp (PCCT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Perception Capital Corp.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Perception Capital Corp (NASDAQ:PCCT)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Perception Capital Corp.

