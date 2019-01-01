ñol

PCB Bancorp
(NASDAQ:PCB)
20.18
0.15[0.75%]
20.18
00
Day High/Low19.52 - 20.34
52 Week High/Low15.04 - 26.04
Open / Close20.12 / 20.18
Float / Outstanding11.5M / 15M
Vol / Avg.84K / 66.9K
Mkt Cap301.7M
P/E7.31
50d Avg. Price21.22
Div / Yield0.6/3.00%
Payout Ratio17.88
EPS0.69
Total Float11.5M

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB), Key Statistics

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ: PCB) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
- -
Trailing P/E
7.31
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
7.31
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
3.03
Price / Book (mrq)
1.15
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
13.68%
Price change 1 M
0.94
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.48
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
17.46
Tangible Book value per share
17.46
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
1.9B
Total Assets
2.2B
Total Liabilities
1.9B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.2
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
40.32%
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -